Teen arrested after man found 'critical' in Portsmouth

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was found collapsed near the Civic Offices, on a walkway leading to Isambard Brunel Road

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being found injured in a Portsmouth street.

He was discovered on a walkway leading to Isambard Brunel Road near the Guildhall shortly before 18:15 BST on Monday.

The 45-year-old was found to have serious head injuries and multiple fractures to his skull, face and ribs.

Police said a 19-year-old man from Southsea had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.