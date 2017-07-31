Woman detained over Southampton station stabbing

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked as she was walking to Southampton train station

A woman with learning difficulties has been detained in hospital after a woman was stabbed near Southampton Central train station.

Sarah Hall, 33, admitted attempted murder and possession of a bladed weapon at an earlier court hearing.

Winchester Crown Court heard she had Down's syndrome, learning difficulties and suffered from depression and schizophrenia.

Hall was ordered to be detained under a section 38 interim hospital order.

Hall was arrested shortly after attacking the 20-year-old woman who was walking to Southampton Central train station at about 13:00 BST on 16 May.

She suffered a 1cm-deep knife wound to her shoulder.

The attack had affected the victim's "confidence and enjoyment of life", the court was told.

The court heard Hall had told her support worker earlier in the day that she "wanted to kill someone today".