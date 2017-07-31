Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Woman denies murdering pensioner in Aldershot

A woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering a 75-year-old man and attempting to murder a woman.

Sun Maya Tamang, 50, is accused of killing Man Limbu, who was found unconscious at a flat in Victoria Road, Aldershot, on 10 March.

She also denied attempted murder, aggravated burglary and false imprisonment relating to an incident at a property in Grove Road the same day.

The case at Winchester Crown Court was adjourned for a trial on 13 November.

Ms Tamang, of Victoria Road, was remanded in custody.

Police said Man Limbu, of Grove Road, was discovered at 17:30 GMT and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said the alleged attempted murder, burglary and false imprisonment related to a 47-year-old woman.

