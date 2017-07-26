Trial set for North Warnborough fatal Ferrari crash driver

From the section

Image caption The Ferrari sports car crashed into fencing in August

A man who crashed a £1.2m sports car has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of his 13-year-old passenger by careless driving.

Alexander Worth was killed in the crash involving a Ferrari F50 on a farm road at North Warnborough, Hampshire, on 22 August.

Matthew Cobden, 38, of Long Lodge Drive, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, appeared at Winchester Crown Court.

The judge said a trial would begin on 19 February.

Alexander, from Kings Worthy, died when the car crashed into fencing on an access road between Newlyns and Lodge Farms.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which left Mr Cobden seriously injured.