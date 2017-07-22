Man seriously injured in Southampton street attack

Image copyright Google Image caption At least two men are believed to be responsible for carrying out the assault

A man suffered life-threatening head and neck injuries in an attack outside a pub in Southampton.

The 29-year-old was assaulted outside the Encore in Commercial Road during the early hours. He is being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

A 27-year-old man also suffered minor injuries in the incident, which happened between 00:30 and 01:00 BST.

Hampshire Constabulary said at least two people were believed to have carried out the assault.

Anyone who was in the area, which is near the Mayflower Theatre, at the time is urged to contact police.