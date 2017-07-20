Bob Higgins: Ex-Saints coach faces child abuse charges

From the section

A former Southampton Football Club youth coach has appeared in court facing historical child abuse charges.

Bob Higgins, 64, appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court charged with 65 counts of indecent assault against 23 boys all aged under 17.

The court heard the alleged offences date from between 1970 and 1996.

Mr Higgins, whose first name is Robert, of Litchfield Road, Southampton, indicated he would plead not guilty to the alleged offences.

He was given unconditional bail until a hearing at Winchester Crown Court on 16 August.