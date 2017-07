Breakdown leads to Red Funnel ferry delays

Image caption A reduced timetable for sailings between Southampton and East Cowes, Isle of Wight has been brought in

Passengers on the Red Funnel car ferry have been warned of delays after one of its vessels broke down.

Red Funnel said a normal service should resume by Wednesday afternoon between Southampton and East Cowes, Isle of Wight.

Passengers faced delays of five-and-a-half hours on Monday evening after a backlog of vehicles built up waiting to board revised ferry services.

The ferry is awaiting new parts, the company added.

A revised timetable will run until it is fixed.

Foot passengers have been advised to travel on the Southampton-West Cowes high-speed service.

Red Funnel apologised and said in a statement: "Everything possible is being done to reduce the delays as much as possible."