Burst Hampshire main leaves homes without water

Image copyright Google Image caption The burst main in Silkstead Lane, Hursley, is also affecting people in Chandlers Ford, Chilworth and Otterbourne

Residents have been left without water and two schools have closed after a water main serving 20,000 properties burst.

The burst pipe in Silkstead Lane, Hursley, is also affecting people in the Chandlers Ford, Chilworth and Otterbourne areas of Hampshire.

John Keble Primary School in Hursley and Ampfield Church Of England Primary School have closed.

Southern Water apologised and said it had started an "emergency action plan".

It added it was sending tankers and bottled water to the area following the burst main which was first reported at about 01:00 BST.

Hampshire County Council said the two schools had been forced to close as they had no water.

Southern Water has not said exactly how many homes have been left waterless but said it was starting to restore supplies to those affected.

"Sometimes repairs take longer than we'd like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests," the firm said.

Customers might experience water discolouration as water returned, it said, adding: "Although it may not look nice, you can continue to use your water as normal."