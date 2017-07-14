Man charged over Farnborough double police assault

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Merlin Road, Farnborough, on Wednesday afternoon.

A man has been charged after two police officers were assaulted in Hampshire.

The pair were injured after attending a "domestic incident" in Merlin Road, Farnborough, on Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Buttling, 32, was charged with grievous bodily harm and cannabis production. He is due before Basingstoke magistrates later.

The officers were taken to hospital, one with a cut to his shoulder, the other a cut to his hand. They were both later discharged.