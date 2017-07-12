Woman rescued from collapsed Ventnor house

Image copyright OnTheWight Image caption The front of the three-storey house in Alexandra Gardens, Ventnor collapsed on Tuesday evening

A woman was rescued by fire crews after the front of a large terraced house on the Isle of Wight collapsed.

Fire crews were called to the three-storey house in Alexandra Gardens, Ventnor, shortly after 19:42 BST on Tuesday.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman was rescued from the first floor of the building.

Isle of Wight council's building control team has fenced off the house and Pier Street has been closed.

Image copyright OnTheWight Image caption The house at the seaside resort has been fenced off and Pier Street has been closed

Simon Perry, from Isle of Wight news website OnTheWight, said: "One of the neighbours living opposite on Pier Street, heard it go.

"They said it made a 'heck of a noise when it went'."

The fire service said a man had also got out before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The property has been converted into flats.