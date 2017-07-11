Cannabis farm found after fire in two Southampton homes

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police said more than 100 cannabis plants were found

A cannabis farm has been discovered following a fire at two homes in Southampton.

More than 100 plants were found at one of the houses on Poole Road after the blaze broke out at 04:00 BST on Monday, police said.

It took 20 firefighters more than four hours to bring the fire, which spread to the roof of both houses and the upstairs of one, under control.

No-one was injured in the fire and no arrests have been made.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers were continuing to work with Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the fire.