Man charged with murder over Eastleigh stabbing

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Alex Woods was found with fatal stab wounds

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a 22-year-old was stabbed to death.

Alex Woods was found with stab wounds on Scott Road in Eastleigh on 6 July.

Andi Leigh Edwards, 36, appeared before Southampton Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Police said a 51-year-old woman, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released from custody but remains under investigation.