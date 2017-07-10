Man charged with murder over Eastleigh stabbing
- 10 July 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a 22-year-old was stabbed to death.
Alex Woods was found with stab wounds on Scott Road in Eastleigh on 6 July.
Andi Leigh Edwards, 36, appeared before Southampton Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday.
Police said a 51-year-old woman, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released from custody but remains under investigation.