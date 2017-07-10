Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man charged with murder over Eastleigh stabbing

Alex Woods Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Alex Woods was found with fatal stab wounds

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a 22-year-old was stabbed to death.

Alex Woods was found with stab wounds on Scott Road in Eastleigh on 6 July.

Andi Leigh Edwards, 36, appeared before Southampton Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Police said a 51-year-old woman, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released from custody but remains under investigation.
Image caption Police were called to Scott Road, Eastleigh, just before 23:30 BST on Thursday

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites