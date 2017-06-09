Labour gain Portsmouth South seat from Conservatives
The Labour party has won a surprise victory in Portsmouth South in the general election.
Stephen Morgan took the seat with 18,290 votes, pushing sitting Tory MP Flick Drummond into second place.
Meanwhile, in the Southampton Itchen constituency there were only 31 votes in it.
After three recounts - one of which was described as a "bundle ruffle" - Conservative Royston Smith was declared the winner with 21,773 votes.
He beat Labour's Simon Letts who received 21,742 votes.
The declarations in Southampton meant it was official that no single party could win an overall majority in parliament and a hung parliament was declared.
Elsewhere, Labour held Southampton Test with an increased majority, with the Conservatives winning the remaining seats in Hampshire.
The Lib Dems failed to recapture Eastleigh and Winchester, where Mims Davis and Steve Brine increased their leads respectively.
Following her defeat, outgoing Tory MP Ms Drummond told the BBC: "I didn't want a snap election."
She added: "It's a great job and I wish I'd had longer but our manifesto couldn't promise what Labour could and I understand that's what people wanted."
Of his shock win, Mr Morgan said: "I wasn't quite expecting this result and I think what we've seen tonight is results that are actually surprising people across the country.
"But we offered a really positive manifesto and I hope we get the opportunity to deliver on those commitments that we set out a few weeks ago."
Hampshire results:
- Aldershot: Conservative, Leo Docherty, 26,955 votes
- Basingstoke: Conservative, Maria Miller, 29,510 votes
- Eastleigh: Conservative, Mims Davies, 28,889 votes
- Fareham: Conservative, Suella Fernandes, 35,915 votes
- Gosport: Conservative, Caroline Dinenage, 30,647 votes
- Hampshire East: Conservative, Damian Hinds, 35,263 votes
- Hampshire North East: Conservative, Ranil Jayawardena, 37,754 votes
- Hampshire North West: Conservative, Kit Malthouse, 36,471 votes
- Havant: Conservative, Alan Mak, 27,676 votes
- Isle of Wight: Conservative, Bob Seely, 38,190 votes
- Meon Valley: Conservative, George Hollingbery, 35,624 votes
- New Forest East: Conservative, Julian Lewis, 32,162 votes
- New Forest West: Conservative, Desmond Swayne, 33,170 votes
- Portsmouth North: Conservative, Penny Mordaunt, 25,860 votes
- Portsmouth South: Labour, Stephen Morgan, 18,290 votes
- Romsey and Southampton North: Conservative, Caroline Nokes, 28,668 votes
- Southampton Itchen: Conservative, Royston Smith, 21,773 votes
- Southampton Test: Labour, Alan Whitehead, 27,509 votes
- Winchester: Conservative, Steve Brine, 29,729 votes