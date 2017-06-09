Labour gain Portsmouth South seat from Conservatives

Image caption Stephen Morgan took the seat with 18,290 votes

The Labour party has won a surprise victory in Portsmouth South in the general election.

Stephen Morgan took the seat with 18,290 votes, pushing sitting Tory MP Flick Drummond into second place.

Meanwhile, in the Southampton Itchen constituency there were only 31 votes in it.

After three recounts - one of which was described as a "bundle ruffle" - Conservative Royston Smith was declared the winner with 21,773 votes.

He beat Labour's Simon Letts who received 21,742 votes.

The declarations in Southampton meant it was official that no single party could win an overall majority in parliament and a hung parliament was declared.

Image caption Outgoing Tory MP Flick Drummond lost her Portsmouth South seat to Labour's Stephen Morgan

Elsewhere, Labour held Southampton Test with an increased majority, with the Conservatives winning the remaining seats in Hampshire.

The Lib Dems failed to recapture Eastleigh and Winchester, where Mims Davis and Steve Brine increased their leads respectively.

Following her defeat, outgoing Tory MP Ms Drummond told the BBC: "I didn't want a snap election."

She added: "It's a great job and I wish I'd had longer but our manifesto couldn't promise what Labour could and I understand that's what people wanted."

Of his shock win, Mr Morgan said: "I wasn't quite expecting this result and I think what we've seen tonight is results that are actually surprising people across the country.

"But we offered a really positive manifesto and I hope we get the opportunity to deliver on those commitments that we set out a few weeks ago."

Image caption There were three recounts at the Southampton Itchen count

Hampshire results: