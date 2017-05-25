Hunt for dashcam footage of Aldershot park baby mum

Image caption Police were called to Manor Park on Friday afternoon

Officers investigating the discovery of a newborn baby's body in a park are asking motorists to check dashcam footage.

The girl's remains were found in Manor Park, Church Hill, in Aldershot on Friday afternoon.

Detectives believe "Baby M" may have been delivered under a nearby oak tree and are still searching for her mother.

People are being asked to check footage and look for someone "in a distressed state".

More on this and other stories from across the South of England.

Officers believe Baby M may have been left in the park sometime between 16:00 BST on 14 May and 16 May.

They are urging anyone who may have been driving on High Street during that period to check footage for someone "walking uncomfortably, squatting or leaning against the trees" opposite Kwik Fit.

Image caption Police searched undergrowth following the discovery of the baby girl

Making a renewed appeal to the mother, Ch Insp Debbie Brooks said: "We are really worried for your wellbeing and we want you to get the medical care that we know you need.

"Call us on 101 or go to a hospital."

A post-mortem examination has taken place, but no details of how Baby M died have been released.

A memorial service for the child was held in the park on Sunday.