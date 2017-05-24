Southampton cyclist 'deliberately' knocked down by car

Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist was knocked off his bike by a car on Colewell Close on Monday

A man suffered serious head injuries when he was "deliberately" knocked down in an apparent hit-and-run.

The 30-year-old is being treated in hospital after he was struck by a silver Vauxhall Astra on Colewell Close in Southampton, on Monday.

The man, along with another cyclist, was followed through the Shirley Towers estate by the car at about 22:00 BST.

The car is believed to have been driven on to a grassed area where it struck the cyclist then drove off.

More on this and other stories from across the South of England

Hampshire Constabulary said: "We believe this was a deliberate act and as such are investigating the incident as a serious assault."

Anyone who may have seen a car described as "old-style and having a loud exhaust" in the area is urged to contact the force.