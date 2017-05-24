Jail warning to Southampton policeman who groped teen

Image caption Keith Burgess was bailed to appear in court for sentencing on 30 June

A policeman who groped a teenage girl and sent "flirtatious" texts to another has been told he faces a jail sentence.

Keith Burgess, 42, was found guilty of two counts of misconduct in public office, relating to his behaviour while on duty as a policeman in Southampton in 2014 and 2015.

He closed his eyes as the verdicts were read out.

Judge Jonathan Black warned Burgess he faces a prison term when he is sentenced on 30 June.

The judge had previously instructed the jury at Guildford Crown Court to find the married former constable not guilty of sending sexually explicit messages, sexual assault, child grooming and indecent images offences, because of insufficient evidence.

The jury was told Burgess, who worked as a neighbourhood officer, had groped a 16-year-old girl in the kitchen of her home while her mother was in the next room.

The girl told the court: "I did as he said as I was afraid of what would happen. I just felt disgusted... I kind of felt heartbroken."

He was also found guilty of misconduct for sending "flirtatious" messages to a 17-year-old girl and asking for pictures of her.

The jury cleared him of misconduct for sending money to a third girl, aged 15, after he denied having a sexual motive.

Image copyright Google Image caption Burgess was a neighbourhood officer based at Southampton Central police station

Burgess, of Dibden Purlieu, was dismissed by Hampshire Constabulary in 2016 for gross misconduct over an unrelated matter.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Constable Sara Glen said: "Families... during their times of need... welcomed him into their homes and trusted him to help, but he betrayed that trust in the most appalling way."