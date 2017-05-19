Newborn baby found dead in Manor Park, Aldershot

Image copyright N Chadwick Image caption The body of the baby was found in bushes in Manor Park, Aldershot

The body of what is believed to be a newborn baby has been found in a park in Hampshire.

The child's remains were found in bushes in Manor Park, Church Hill, Aldershot, at about 13:30 BST.

Hampshire police, who have not revealed whether the baby is a boy or a girl, said they were "extremely concerned" for the welfare of the mother.

Det Supt Darren Rawlings said: "I want to make sure [the mother] is getting the help and support she needs."

Making a direct appeal to the mother, he added: "I know that this must be a very distressing time for you.

"I understand that you are frightened but it is really important that you get the help you need."

He also appealed to any friends, relatives or healthcare workers that may have information to come forward.