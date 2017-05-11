Murder arrest after Southampton alleged assault

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jason Gregory, 44, had a suspected cardiac arrest and later died in hospital

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an alleged assault in Southampton.

Jason Gregory, from Southampton was left in a critical condition after the incident in Vernon Walk on 5 May between 23:45 and 00:45 BST.

The 44-year-old suffered a suspected cardiac arrest and has since died in hospital, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Police are urging anyone with mobile phone footage of what happened on the night to come forward.

Mr Gregory's partner Melanie Stacey said: "Jason was a good, hardworking family man and a father to four. Please could anyone with any information about what happened to Jason contact the police."

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Vernon Walk, London Road or Winchester Street.

Det Insp John McGonigle said: "It was a busy Friday night and we believe a lot of people may have seen what happened or may be able to offer information that can assist us in ascertaining the exact circumstances surrounding this incident."