British holiday rep injured in Portugal acid attack

A British holiday rep who was doused with acid at a resort in Portugal's Algarve has been taken to hospital with extensive burns.

Eleanor Chessell was working at the four-star Alvor Baia Hotel when the corrosive substance was thrown at her.

The 28-year-old, from the Isle of Wight, has been transferred to a specialist burns unit in Lisbon.

Hampshire police said it was supporting Ms Chessell's family following the assault on Saturday.

Image caption Ms Chessell was transferred to a specialist burns unit in Lisbon

Holiday firm Tui, parent company for Thomson and First Choice, confirmed one of its reps had been involved in a "serious incident" in Portugal.

In a statement, it said: "Our resort team are fully supporting our colleague and are co-operating with the investigation currently taking place."

Police in Portugal are not reported to have made any arrests so far.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We have offered assistance to a British woman who is being treated in hospital in Lisbon following an incident in Alvor."