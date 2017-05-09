Portsmouth baby murder mum appealing life sentence

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Nicola Brown was ordered to serve a minimum of 14 and a half years.

A mother who murdered her 19-day-old baby is appealing her prison sentence.

Nicola's Brown trial heard how her son Jake suffered a brain injury and a fractured skull before he died.

The 43-year-old from Plymouth was found guilty in December and given a life sentence with a minimum 14-and-a-half year term in February.

The Court of Appeal said Brown's appeal was in the "very early stages". A Serious Case Review has been carried out but not yet published.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Jake Brown suffered 17 broken ribs and severe head injuries during his 19-day life

Brown's trial heard how Jake died on 19 December 2014 due to "an impact to the head requiring substantial force".

Winchester Crown Court also heard Jake had previously suffered 17 broken ribs.

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Dingemans said he accepted Brown was suffering from a mental disorder.

The judge said the boy's mother had been prepared to blame others for his death, including health care professionals, and had refused to accept responsibility.

Brown had not informed her doctor she was expecting the child and social services were alerted to the "concealed pregnancy".