Fatal Ferrari crash driver to face charge

Image caption The car crashed on an access road linking Newlyns and Lodge Farms

The driver of a Ferrari F50 that crashed and killed his 13-year-old passenger is to face a charge of causing death by careless driving.

Alexander Worth, from Kings Worthy, died in the crash on Hook Road at North Warnborough, near Hook, on 26 August 2016.

Hampshire Constabulary said the 38-year-old man from Surrey had previously voluntarily attended an interview.

He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on 6 June.