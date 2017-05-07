Witnesses sought after man suffers cardiac arrest in suspected assault

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the alleged assault at Vernon Walk, near London Road, in Southampton on Saturday morning

A man suffered a cardiac arrest after an alleged assault in Southampton on Saturday morning.

Two men, aged 42 and 25, were arrested but have been released while investigations continue. The attack happened in Vernon Walk between midnight and 12.40 BST.

The 44-year-old victim remains in Southampton General Hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for any phone footage of the incident.