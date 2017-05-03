PC Keith Burgess 'groped teenager in family home'

Image copyright Google Image caption PC Keith Burgess is accused of sexual assault while based at Southampton Central police station

A 16-year-old girl has described how a uniformed police officer groped her in the kitchen of her home while her mother was in the next room.

Keith Burgess allegedly put his hand under the teenager's clothes when he was a Southampton neighbourhood officer.

He is also accused of sending explicit messages to her and two other girls.

Mr Burgess, 42, denies indecent assault, misconduct, grooming and making indecent photographs.

In a police video interview, the girl said she was alone with the defendant on 19 May 2015 when he groped her.

Jurors at Guildford Crown Court heard she "smacked" his hand away and "panicked" but the defendant told her "it's OK, I'm not going to do anything bad".

'Good friend'

The girl said she went into the living room where her mother and sister were watching television but the defendant beckoned her to the kitchen where he groped her again.

She said: "I did as he said as I was afraid of what would happen.

"I just felt disgusted...I kind of felt heartbroken."

The girl told police she had been in contact with PC Burgess on Facebook and WhatsApp and he had asked her to send him a photo of her bottom, which she refused.

The court heard some messages would say "hey beautiful, hey sexy".

She said it was "just the way he talked" and he could be "quite cheeky".

The married officer is accused of using his position to befriend parents and gain access to their daughters.

The officer, of Cheviot Drive, Dibden Purlieu, denies three charges of indecent assault, three of misconduct in public office, one child grooming offence and two charges of making indecent photographs.

The trial continues.