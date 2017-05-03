Southampton 'balcony fall' death 'not murder

From the section

Image caption Officers were called to a report of a woman falling from a balcony on Monday afternoon

The death of a woman thought to have fallen from a balcony is no longer being treated as murder, police have said.

The 37-year-old's body was discovered off Canute Road, Southampton, on Monday afternoon.

A 61-year-old man from the city was arrested on suspicion of murder but has now been released without charge.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed the woman's death was no longer being treated as suspicious.