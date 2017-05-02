'Trusted' Southampton PC Keith Burgess 'abused teens'

Image copyright Google Image caption PC Keith Burgess is accused of molesting girls while based at Southampton Central police station

A policeman sexually assaulted a teenager in her home while her parents were in the next room, a jury heard.

Keith Burgess, a neighbourhood officer in Southampton, allegedly asked another girl for naked photos as "payment" for helping her family.

The married 42-year-old used his position to befriend parents and gain access to their daughters, the trial at Guildford Crown Court was told.

He denies grooming, sexual assault, making indecent photos and misconduct.

The court heard a 16-year-old was sexually assaulted twice at her family home in May 2015.

On one occasion Mr Burgess is said to have put his hands under her clothing in the kitchen while her parents were watching TV in the lounge.

'Trusted and respected'

The teenager told her family and PC Burgess was arrested while on duty.

His mobile phone revealed contact with two other teenagers, including messages of a sexual nature, the jury heard.

Prosecutors said he asked the girls, aged 15 and 17, to send him naked selfies and paid the younger one a total of £220 as an "allowance".

The court heard PC Burgess was "trusted and respected" by families in the Newtown area where he worked.

He told police the 16-year-old girl had said it was "OK" to touch her.

The officer, of Cheviot Drive, Dibden Purlieu, faces three charges of sexual assault, three of misconduct in public office, one child grooming offence and two charges of making indecent photographs.

The trial continues.