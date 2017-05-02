Waterlooville shooting suspect released without charge

Image caption Police said the victim suffered a "life-changing" head injury during the shooting in Athena Avenue

A woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Hampshire has been released without charge.

Jamie Sibley suffered a "life-changing" head injury in the attack in Crookhorn, Waterlooville, on 13 February, police said.

Detectives said the 34-year-old had since been released from hospital.

Six arrests have been made in connection with the attack and three people are still under investigation.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed a woman, 38, from Havant, has been released without charge.

Two men, aged 30 and 21, from Surrey, were previously released with no further action.

Police said there was no risk to the community following the shooting in Athena Avenue.