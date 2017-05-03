Murder probe after 'balcony fall' death in Southampton

From the section

Image caption Officers were called to Atlantis Court in Canute Road on Monday afternoon

A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman was found dead after reportedly falling from a balcony.

The 37-year-old's body was discovered close to Ocean Village, Southampton, at about 16:30 BST on Monday.

Officers are investigating and a cordon has been set up near Atlantis Court in Canute Road, Hampshire Constabulary said.

A 61-year-old man from the city has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police have been granted a 12-hour extension to question the suspect which will last until 23:00 on Wednesday.