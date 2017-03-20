Teenager's Facebook birthday video goes viral

A video posted online by a disabled teenager has been viewed more than three million times on Facebook.

Lewis Hine, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour aged 17 months, created the video to celebrate his 16th birthday.

The Portsmouth teenager has undergone more than a dozen brain surgeries since his initial diagnosis.

Lewis said: "I put the video together as I wanted people to know that everyone has challenges in their lives and we all face them in own unique ways.

"My illness and disability is a massive challenge and, although it may define the length of my life, it won't define how I live it."