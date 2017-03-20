Girls rescued from Portsmouth cliff face cave

Image copyright HFRS Image caption Crews used ladders to reach to the group of teenagers stuck in the cave

Three teenage girls have been rescued after becoming stuck in a cave in a cliff in Hampshire.

Fire crews found the group 10m (32ft) up the cliff face in a former air-raid shelter off Chalkpit Road, Portsmouth, shortly after 17:20 GMT on Sunday.

Crews used ladders to reach the stranded girls and brought them down one by one.

The girls, who were all rescued uninjured, were given safety advice by firefighters.