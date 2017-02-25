Blaze at Gunwharf Quays flat in Portsmouth

Image copyright @Gethin_Unlocks

Firefighters are tackling a large fire in a high-rise building in the Gunwharf Quays area of Portsmouth.

Police said road closures were in place in the Park Road and St George's railway bridge areas while Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze on the fourth floor.

An onlooker tweeted it was "chaos" in the area as the the car park at Gunwharf Quays - a waterfront shopping outlet - was closed.

She added: "I hope everyone is ok".

People living in nearby buildings have been advised to keep windows and doors shut.