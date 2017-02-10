Drug driver Anderson Ward jailed after girlfriend died

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Anderson Ward lost control of his Honda Accord and it hit the central reservation

A driver who killed his girlfriend in a car crash while high on liquid ecstasy has been jailed for six years.

Marie Hardes, 56, died after Anderson Ward lost control of his Honda Accord and it was hit by two cars on the M3 in Winchester.

Ward was found guilty of causing death by careless driving, driving while disqualified and drugs possession after a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Sgt Mark Furse said the crash had been "preventable".

It happened between junctions 10 and 9 on the northbound M3 on the evening of 10 November 2014.

Both Ward, 39, and Miss Hardes tried to get out of the car after it spun to a halt on the carriageway, but it was hit by two other cars in succession.

Miss Hardes, from Poole, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the Royal Hampshire County Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ward, of Powys, Wales, suffered minor injuries.

Sgt Furse added: "Ward got behind the wheel of his car knowing that he had taken drugs despite the obvious dangers and the risk to his own life and the lives of others.

"He showed total disregard for the safety of others and as a result of his irresponsible and selfish actions his girlfriend of 14 years was killed."