Celebrating Southampton fans turn post boxes into team shirts

Image caption This post box in Bargate was one of two to be decorated with white paint

Southampton football fans have celebrated their team reaching the EFL Cup final by painting the city's post boxes in the club's famous stripes.

Two red post boxes have been given white stripes to match the Saints' colours since Wednesday's semi-final win over Liverpool at Anfield.

The makeovers have been met with support by local business owners and residents who called it a "fun" change.

But Royal Mail said it planned to remove the stripes as soon as possible.

'Technically it's vandalism'

Southampton beat Liverpool 2-0 across two legs to earn trip to Wembley for the cup final against Manchester United on 26 February.

But rather than painting the town red, some fans got out the white paint to celebrate and the post boxes in Queens Way and Bargate were adorned with the stripes.

Image copyright PA Image caption Shane Long sealed Southampton's progress against Liverpool

Image copyright AFP Image caption Southampton wore their away kit in the win over Liverpool but usually play in red and white

Graeme McLeish, owner of Oceans Gift Shop, said: "It appeals to my sense of humour, I suppose technically it is vandalism but it's just a bit of fun and knowing how big Saints are becoming I think it's a celebration and patriotic."

Kerry Browne, a news agent shop assistant in Above Bar Street, added: "I just think why not, it's not harming anyone and it's a bit of fun. Maybe if they manage to win the cup we should get them re-painted and make it a proper tribute."

A Royal Mail spokesman said: "We congratulate Southampton FC on their success however will be returning the post boxes to their original colour as soon as it is reasonably possible."

Image caption A post box in Queens Way (pictured) was also given a makeover

Post boxes in the home towns of Team GB gold medallists were memorably painted gold as a permanent change after the London 2012 Olympics.