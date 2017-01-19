Fire breaks out on Solent Wightlink car ferry crossing

Image copyright Christopher Ison Photography Image caption Wightlink said the "small fire" was in a "non-passenger" area and no one was hurt

A fire has broken out on a car ferry as it crossed the Solent.

Operator Wightlink said the "small fire" broke out on the deck of the vessel 'St Faith', on the 09:00 GMT sailing from Portsmouth to Fishbourne on the Isle of Wight.

The firm said the fire, in a "non-passenger area", was extinguished by the crew within minutes and none of the 65 people onboard were injured.

The St Faith has been taken out of service while an inquiry begins.

Image copyright Christopher Ison Photography Image caption The ferry firm said the fire was extinguished by the crew "within minutes"

A lorry driver who was on board the ferry said: "I could smell the smoke, the stewards moved us downstairs, but there was no panic.

"There was quite a jolt as the ferry docked and there were fire engines waiting."

Wightlink said emergency services met the vessel "as a precaution" when it docked on the island and passengers and vehicles disembarked as usual.

There were 52 passengers and 13 crew onboard.

The company said services to and from the Isle of Wight were "running with minor delays".