Delays Greg Gilbert crowdfunding for £100,000 cancer treatment

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Greg Gilbert and fiancée Stacey Heale have two daughters, Dali aged three and Bay aged one

The family of the lead singer of indie band Delays are using crowdfunding to raise money for his cancer treatment.

Father-of-two Greg Gilbert, 39, from Southampton, has been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer which has spread to his lungs.

His fiancée Stacey Heale said he needs to travel overseas to undergo urgent treatment which she claims is not available to him on the NHS.

The family's crowdfunding page is hoping to raise £100,000.

Abdomen pains

Writing on the funding page, Ms Heale said: "We have had the terrible news that Greg is genetically incompatible with the only free immunotherapy drug available on the NHS.

"Greg has begun his chemotherapy but we need money to be able to move quickly when this finishes in mid March."

Mr Gilbert and Ms Heale have two daughters aged three and one.

Ms Heale said the cancer was discovered after he experienced severe abdomen pains and vomiting which saw him admitted to hospital in October.

Image copyright PA Image caption Greg Gilbert has been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer

£54,000 raised

An X-ray revealed a cancerous blockage in his bowel.

She said he had previously been diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome.

More than 2,300 people have donated £54,000 in the four days since the campaign was launched.

The appeal has attracted donations from celebrities including Ellie Goulding.

Delays were formed in Southampton in 2001 by brothers Greg and Aaron Gilbert with Colin Fox and Rowly.