Image caption Robert Sebbage was on holiday with friends in Zante, also known as Zakynthos

The mother of a Hampshire teenager killed in Greece says she is "worried sick" about the costs of attending the retrial of the man who stabbed her son.

Robert Sebbage, 18, from Tadley, was killed and four of his friends injured on a night out in Zante in July 2011.

Taxi driver Stelios Morfis was found guilty of causing a deadly bodily injury without intent and jailed for 11 years last year, but cleared of murder.

A complete retrial will take place after appeals from both sides.

Rhian Sebbage, Robert's mother, said attending the first trial had been a "huge amount of emotional stress and financial stress".

"I don't know how much this retrial is going to cost, you don't know how long you're going to be out there for," she said.

Mrs Sebbage said she would have to employ two lawyers, and stay in Greece for at least three weeks during the trial, which is set to start on 11 June 2014.

She said that as Robert's father, Andy Sebbage, underwent serious heart surgery last year, he was unable to work as a self-employed carer.

The family will not be able to remortgage their house to pay for their costs as they previously intended to do.

However, Mrs Sebbage said she was determined to get justice for her son.

'Financial strain'

"You do have to keep going, as hard as it is," she said.

Image caption Robert Sebbage had been a mascot for the England team in a friendly against Brazil at Wembley in 2007

A fundraising appeal has been set up in the family's home village of Tadley, near Basingstoke, called Out of the Blue.

The Support After Murder and Manslaughter Abroad charity is calling for the government to provide a co-ordinated service to meet the needs for victims' families, such as the Sebbages.

Eve Henderson said Mrs Sebbage was "coping incredibly well", but bereaved families should not have to struggle alone.

"They've got to deal with the trauma, the practicalities, the travel, the accommodation, the translators, legal advice and then there's the financial strain," she said.

The Foreign Office said it was ready to offer "further consular assistance" to the Sebbage family.

Robert Sebbage had been a mascot for the England team in a friendly match against Brazil at Wembley in 2007