Three face charges over Hampshire and Surrey robberies

Two men and a 16-year-old girl have been charged in connection with a series of robberies in Hampshire and Surrey.

A 20-year-old man from Liphook, Hampshire, and an 18-year-old man from Haslemere, Surrey, appeared before Alton magistrates on Monday.

They are charged with firearms offences and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The 16-year-old girl from Liphook also appeared before magistrates charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

All have been remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 1 August.