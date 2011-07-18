Three charged over Isle of Wight shop ram raid

Three people have been charged in connection with a suspected ram raid on the Isle of Wight.

Police were called to Broadway Stores and Costcutter in Granville Road, Totland, shortly before 0200 BST on Sunday.

The road was closed while officers inspected the scene and the structural safety of the buildings.

Two people are to appear before magistrates on the island. A third has been bailed.

A 19-year-old man from Sandown has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and burglary.

A 20-year-old man from Shanklin has been charged with driving while above the alcohol limit, burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

A third person, aged 22, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and has been bailed until 29 July.

Police are appealing for information.