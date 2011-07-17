Man sought after woman attacked in Southampton

Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman in Southampton.

The 21-year-old woman was walking along The Avenue, near to the Cowherds Pub, when she was approached by a man who grabbed her.

Following a short struggle, the man ran off. The woman was shaken but not hurt and contacted the police.

Detectives think the man may have suffered an injury to his face during the attack. Anyone with information should contact police.

The attacker is described as aged in his 40s, 5ft 7in tall, with dark hair and an olive skin complexion. He was wearing dark clothes.