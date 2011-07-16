Portsmouth EDL march and counter-protests see seven arrests

Image caption Some streets were shut to allow the EDL protest march to pass through

Seven people have been arrested at a protest by the English Defence League (EDL) in Portsmouth.

About 500 EDL demonstrators marched through the city while 200 counter-protesters from Unite Against Fascism (UAF) gathered in Guildhall Square.

Up to 400 police, including mounted officers and dog handlers, worked to keep the groups apart during the protests which began about 1300 BST.

EDL supporters tried to enter the square but were stopped by police.

Hampshire police said: "All protesters are now dispersing in Portsmouth and despite some disturbances around Guildhall Walk earlier, police have worked well to keep the groups apart and ensure both protests could happen somewhat peacefully.

"A total of seven arrests have been made and officers are still on patrol across the city."