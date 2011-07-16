Man arrested after Ryde nightclub attack

A man has been arrested after a man was assaulted and left unconscious behind a nightclub on the Isle of Wight.

Officers were called to the Qube nightclub in Ryde at about 0200 BST.

The 25-year-old victim was found in the area reserved for smokers at the back of the nightclub. He is in a serious condition, Hampshire police said.

A 27-year-old man from Sandown on the island has been arrested over the assault and remains in custody.

The injured man was initially taken to hospital on the island but was later transferred to Southampton for specialist treatment.

Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone who was in the Qube nightclub on Friday night to contact them.