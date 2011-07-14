Greek taxi driver 'provoked' in Robert Sebbage death

Image caption Robert Sebbage had been on holiday with friends in Zante

A taxi driver charged with the murder of a Hampshire teenager in Greece is said to have confessed to stabbing a person, according to the Greek Embassy.

Former England football mascot Robert Sebbage, 18, from Tadley, was apparently stabbed while holidaying on the island of Zakynthos.

An embassy spokesman in London said the main defendant had told police he had been provoked and offended.

A second taxi driver is also charged with complicity to commit murder.

The embassy spokesman said the second man had told police he did not attack any of the British men but was trying to "set them apart".

The men, aged 21 and 25, are due to appear before a Greek magistrate on Friday.

Holiday with friends

The embassy spokesman told the BBC that the magistrate is expected to jail the main defendant until the case is brought to court.

Local police on Zakynthos said a group of Britons were attacked, leaving one dead and four injured - one seriously.

The attack is thought to have happened in the early hours of Wednesday at the Laganas resort on the island, also known as Zante, where Mr Sebbage had been with friends.

Image caption Robert Sebbage was a mascot for the England team in a friendly against Brazil at Wembley in 2007

Meanwhile, tributes have been made to the football fan, who was pictured alongside David Beckham in 2007.

More than 3,000 people have joined the RIP Robert Sebbage Facebook community as his family spoke of their loss.

Messages have been left from relatives, fellow Reading FC fans, footballers and former school friends.

David Phillips-Peters wrote: "R.I.P Robert x my young cousin, too young to lose your life. You will always have a place in my heart buddy x my thoughts are with you and the rest of the family."

Hannah Masterton said: "I can't believe it was only the Monday that we saw you smiling away."

Minute's silence

Sandie Jones wrote: "I remember teaching Robert at Bishopswood School... Not fair, why the gentlest of people are taken first, Tadley missing an angel tonight."

Reading FC also left a message offering their condolences from everyone at the club.

Others have been calling for a minute's silence for their "fellow Royal" before the club's first game of the season against Millwall on 6 August.

Mr Sebbage's former school, Hurst Community College, is to hold a minute's silence on Friday.

It is also planning a minute's applause for the teenager at its forthcoming sports awards ceremony.

His family said in a statement: "All these young men are very close friends. They are all 18 years old and all went to the Hurst School together - some went on to college together, some into work.

"They are simply just a bunch of nice lads and this is their first holiday abroad and they had all gone just to enjoy themselves."

In 2007, Mr Sebbage was chosen as a mascot for the England football team in a friendly against Brazil at Wembley.

Aged 14, he was picked by the Rays of Sunshine charity because he suffered from a bowel disorder called Eosinophilic colitis and gut dysmotility, causing him to have part of his intestine removed.