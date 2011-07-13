Havant wall crash driver named by police

A woman who died in hospital after her car crashed into a wall in Hampshire has been named by police.

Helen Morton, 36, of Rowan Road, Havant, died in Southampton General Hospital on Saturday morning.

Hampshire Police said they are still trying to establish how she came to lose control of her Ford Fiesta.

The vehicle crashed into a brick wall near the junction of Southleigh Road and Rowan Road on Friday shortly after 2115 BST.