Dog walker attacked with walking stick

A dog walker was left with facial injuries and broken teeth after allegedly being attacked by a man with a walking stick in Southampton.

Hampshire police said the victim got into a dispute with another dog owner while walking in Five Acres Field, Lordshill, on Sunday at about 1110 BST.

The victim was beaten around the head and body so hard that the folding metal walking stick broke.

The attacker is described as white, 50 years old and about 5ft 8in (1.73m).

He is of heavy build and stocky and was wearing a flat cap and striped top.