Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Driver dies after hitting wall in Havant

A woman died in hospital after the car she was driving crashed into a wall in Hampshire.

Hampshire police said the crash happened in Havant on Friday shortly after 2115 BST.

The 36-year-old, from Havant, was driving a Ford Feista near the junction of Southleigh Road and Rowan Road when she lost control and hit a wall.

She was taken to Southampton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died on Saturday morning.

Officers said it was not clear why the woman lost control of the car, and they are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

