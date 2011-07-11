Driver dies after hitting wall in Havant
A woman died in hospital after the car she was driving crashed into a wall in Hampshire.
Hampshire police said the crash happened in Havant on Friday shortly after 2115 BST.
The 36-year-old, from Havant, was driving a Ford Feista near the junction of Southleigh Road and Rowan Road when she lost control and hit a wall.
She was taken to Southampton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died on Saturday morning.
Officers said it was not clear why the woman lost control of the car, and they are appealing for witnesses to the crash.