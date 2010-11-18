Five-year-old girl knocked down by bus in Hampshire
18 November 2010
A five-year-old girl has been seriously hurt as she was knocked down by a bus in Hampshire.
The girl was in Knightwood Road, Chandler's Ford, when she was hit by the single-decker vehicle.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said the girl's condition "at this stage is considered serious and life-threatening".
He appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the crash at 1720 GMT to come forward.