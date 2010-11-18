Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Five-year-old girl knocked down by bus in Hampshire

  • 18 November 2010

A five-year-old girl has been seriously hurt as she was knocked down by a bus in Hampshire.

The girl was in Knightwood Road, Chandler's Ford, when she was hit by the single-decker vehicle.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said the girl's condition "at this stage is considered serious and life-threatening".

He appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the crash at 1720 GMT to come forward.

