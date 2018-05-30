Image copyright Facebook/Family Handout Image caption Laura Mortimer was found dead alongside her daughter Ella Dalby in the early hours of Monday

A man has been charged with the murder of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter.

The bodies of Laura Mortimer, 31, and Ella Dalby were found at a house on Dexter Way, Gloucester, on Monday.

Officers had been called to reports of two people with serious injuries but the pair died at the scene.

Christopher Boon, 28, also of Dexter Way, is charged with two counts of murder and is due before magistrates in Cheltenham on Thursday.

Image copyright PA Image caption Alongside the family's tributes, Ella's school has said she would be "deeply missed"

In a floral tribute left outside the house, Ms Mortimer's mother wrote: "To my very beautiful daughter Laura and beautiful granddaughter Ella.

"You will always be in my heart and be loved and missed very much. Lots of love, sleep tight, Mum and Hen."

It is understood Ms Mortimer ran her own business, Sweet Beginnings, offering specially-designed bridal gowns and wedding planning services.