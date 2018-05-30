Image copyright Facebook/Family Handout Image caption Laura Mortimer was found dead alongside her daughter Ella Dalby in the early hours of Monday

Police investigating the murder of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter in Gloucester have been granted more time to question a suspect.

The bodies of Laura Mortimer, 31, and Ella Dalby were found at a house on Dexter Way at 04:50 BST on Monday.

Detectives now have until Thursday morning to question the arrested 28-year-old in connection with their deaths.

Police investigations at the house continue.

Officers had been called to reports of two people with serious injuries but the pair died at the scene.

Image copyright PA Image caption Alongside the family's tributes, Ella's school has said she would be "deeply missed"

A white Vauxhall Movano van and a black Renault Laguna were loaded on to trucks and driven away on Tuesday.

In a floral tribute left outside the house, Ms Mortimer's mother wrote: "To my very beautiful daughter Laura and beautiful granddaughter Ella.

"You will always be in my heart and be loved and missed very much. Lots of love, sleep tight, Mum and Hen."

It is understood Ms Mortimer ran her own business, Sweet Beginnings, offering specially-designed bridal gowns and wedding planning services.