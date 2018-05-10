Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Alistair Walker and Hannah Henry were found guilty at Bristol Crown Court

A father who shook and immersed his three-month-old son in water has been convicted of manslaughter.

Ah'Kiell Walker died from a brain injury after he was found "freezing cold" and paramedics had to tip water out of his mouth in July 2016.

The baby had four broken ribs and a fractured shoulder, doctors found.

Alistair Walker, 27, was found guilty at Bristol Crown Court and Ah'Kiell's mother Hannah Henry, 22, was convicted of causing or allowing his death.

Walker was also found guilty of cruelty to a person under the age of 16. Henry was acquitted of manslaughter.

Paramedics were called to the family home in Archdeacon Street, Gloucester, on 30 July.

The pair denied harming their baby and claimed they had found him unresponsive before calling 999.

A pathologist's report found the baby had four broken ribs and a fractured shoulder, which were caused four-to-eight weeks before his death.

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Ah'Keill Walker died in July 2016

Ch Insp Richard Pegler, of Gloucestershire Police, described Ah'Kiell as "a beautiful baby boy".

"This was a complex and difficult case as we don't know precisely what happened that morning, there are only two people who do," he said.

"But what we do know is that Ah'Kiell's death was not natural or readily explained and that his injuries were indeed non accidental."

Walker, of Lansdowne Green, south London, and Henry, of Tuffley, Gloucestershire, will be sentenced next month.