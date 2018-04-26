Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Clockwise from top left: Hackeem Barriffe, Isaiah Hanson-Frost, Jivan Bryan-Munro, Zuriah Hanson-Frost

Four men have been jailed after a gun was fired in an attack on a car in an ongoing drugs feud between two gangs.

Isaiah Hanson-Frost, 22, shot at a car containing rival gang members in Chase Lane, Gloucester, last November.

Gloucestershire Police had to rely solely on CCTV and forensic evidence as none of the victims talked to detectives investigating the offence.

All four defendants involved in the attack admitted charges against them at Gloucester Crown Court.

The shooting happened on 12 November at a car park near the All Nations Club after a music event ended at about 05:00 GMT.

CCTV footage obtained by the police showed the four friends leaving the club then attacking the car, a blue Jaguar.

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Several gunshots were fired at the blue Jaguar in the violent stand-off between rival drugs gangs

The Jaguar is seen crashing into a parked car and the gun-wielder then fired several shots at the side of it as the driver tried to move off.

The gun was recovered in December in Gloucester and DNA found on it matched that of Isaiah Hanson-Frost.

The 22-year-old, of Millbrook Street, Gloucester, was jailed for six years for being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and violent disorder and possessing criminal property.

His brother, Zuriah Hanson-Frost, 24, and friends Jivan Bryan-Munro, 25, and Hakeem Barriffe, 23, were each handed jail terms of up to 16 months.

During sentencing, Judge Paul Cook said: "It was a determined attack, the car drove away, you gave chase and attacked it again.

"All of you were either carrying a weapon of some description or throwing missiles."

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption The blue Jaguar was damaged after rival gang members inside drove off at speed to escape

Zuriah Hanson-Frost, of Diamond Jubilee Close, Gloucester, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was handed a 16-month jail term.

Bryan-Munro, of Furlong Road, Gloucester, pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced to 11 months to run consecutively with a 28-month sentence for drugs supply.

Barriffe, of no fixed abode, admitted being in possession of an offensive weapon, a pole, and also pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was jailed for 16 months.