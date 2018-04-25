Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Hayley Khurana's body was found at an address in Gloucester on 8 February

A 26-year-old man from London who was arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further police action over the death of Gloucester woman.

Hayley Khurana, 22, died at her home in Hopewell Street on 8 February.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said officers were now treating the death as "non suspicious".

"Our thoughts remain with them at what has been a very difficult time for all of Hayley's family and friends," he added.